Fuse-header-SEHA-1600-bg

TELL YOUR STORY

WITH FUSE

SEE A DEMO

SHEA HOMES

Fuse header GCBO 1600 white

ENGAGE WITH CUSTOMERS

EDUCATE YOUR AUDIENCE

TRANSFORM YOUR BUSINESS

SEE A DEMO

GULF COAST BIRD OBSERVATORY

Fuse-header-WKU-1600-bg

POWERFUL, AFFORDABLE &

RIDICULOUSLY EASY

WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

SEE A DEMO

Fuse header temp 1600

ALL YOU NEED TO CREATE

AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

SEE A DEMO

Fuse-header-SEHA-1600-bg

TELL YOUR STORY

WITH FUSE

SEE A DEMO

SHEA HOMES

Fuse header GCBO 1600 white

ENGAGE WITH CUSTOMERS

EDUCATE YOUR AUDIENCE

TRANSFORM YOUR BUSINESS

SEE A DEMO

GULF COAST BIRD OBSERVATORY

Fuse-header-WKU-1600-bg

POWERFUL, AFFORDABLE &

RIDICULOUSLY EASY

SEE A DEMO

WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

Fuse header temp 1600

ALL YOU NEED TO CREATE

AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

SEE A DEMO

Without coding a thing

All you need to

create your vision

Fuse is a powerful interactive software that’s ridiculously easy. With Fuse, you can quickly create touchscreen applications to run on your interactive device without any coding or design experience. All at an affordable price.

• Easily share content and collateral in an intuitive and interactive way

• Digitally bridge the gap from your online presence to your on-premise experience

• Connect with your audience meaningfully using the latest in technology

• Confidently capture insights from customers and measure ROI

• Without coding, create a robust and proven experience with an affordable touch solution

SEE A DEMO
Horizon's Fuse interactive software retail touch application

Trusted by Top Brands & Agencies

Horizon's Higher Ed interactive software
Interactive touchscreen software for 46" kiosk stadium
Real estate land developers and home builders interactive touchscreen applciation
big brands touchscreen software application
interactive software for real estate corporate directory
educational touchscreen software for large format displays

interactive 46" kiosk touchscreen software for stadiumsreal estate touchscreen software with interactive directoryinteractive software for higher education and universititestouchscreen application for educational entertainmenttouchscreen software for fortune 500 big brandsreal estate developers and home builder touchscreen application

  • It's exciting to work on projects like the Shea experience and help top brands adopt an interactive sales & marketing strategy that makes sense, meets objectives and translates into ROI. More than just a novel experience, Fuse provided Shea with an actual business tool that became a vital and measurable part of their sales process.

    Matthew Cutone, Founder, President/CEO at Horizon Display, www.horizondisplay.com
    Matthew Cutone, Founder CEO Horizon Display

  • GCBO has wanted an interactive touch screen display for several years. It is a tool our site visitors can easily use to find out basic information about the organization, the birds we have here and sign up to get more information about volunteering and upcoming events.

    Carol A. Jones, Director, Education & Outreach
    Interactive Touchscreen Software Designed to Bring Results by Interactive Experts Horizon Display

Choose from our industry specific templates 

Look like an expert

It’s easier than ever to create and manage an interactive touchscreen application. Fuse’s drag and drop simplicity and professionally designed templates, allow you to quickly present your content and collateral in a stunning and beautiful way. With the convenience of a web based platform, you can customize your interactive solution right away and from anywhere. 

SEE A DEMO
easy cloud based affordable interactive touchscreen software
Easy Intuitive Interactive Touchscreen Software

Robust yet affordable

Connect with your audience powerfully

Create an unlimited number of interactive applications in one centralized location easily accessible through the web. It’s designed to be more than just a novel idea but instead targeted around achieving your specific goals with real objectives in mind. Built to handle multiple deployments, measure results, and capture leads, it is the scalable solution perfect for an end-user or agency.

SEE A DEMO

Simple and effective

Make a big statement easily

  • Organize and pull together all your content and collateral into an interactive experience
  • Create a solution your audience can easily navigate and enjoy
  • Build a powerful and custom looking application in-house at an affordable price
  • Designed for the end-user or agency, the Fuse platform is a fully scalable interactive application builder
SEE A DEMO
interactive touchscreen software for churches house of worship

SEE HOW BRANDS HAVE USED FUSE TO MEET THEIR BUSINESS GOALS

Choose your industry and get started 

Pick your template and go!

Our industry specific templates allows you to create your interactive app quickly. Customize your professionally designed template with your content and upload photos, videos, product details, and more. Personalize the app’s theme and match your branding all without complicated coding using our drag-and-drop builder. The convenience of our web-based backend let’s you manage one, or multiple apps and locations from anywhere. With Fuse, it’s easier than ever to create, manage and deploy your own interactive experience. 

|   RETAIL   |   REAL ESTATE   |   DISPENSARY   |

|   HOUSE OF WORSHIP   |   BREWERY   |

  • Fuse Builder

    For Single Location Deployments
  • $395 /mo

    • Professionally designed application development up to 6 pages
    • Create your own apps
    • Deploy anywhere in the world
    • Make updates on the fly
    • Billed annually

  • View morePurchase

  • Enterprise

    For Multiple Location Deployments
  • CALL

    • Ideal for agencies
    • Create multiple apps for your clients
    • Deploy anywhere in the world
    • Manage from a central web-based platform

  • View morePurchase
SEE A DEMO

See how you can design and deploy industry-specific touchscreen apps through Fuse, our powerful and easy-to-use interactive software.